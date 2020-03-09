What’s Your Wish List for Chula Vista Bayfront? Take Port’s Online Survey

Share This Article:

Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego are asking residents to take an online survey to help guide the branding and direction of the Chula Vista bayfront, they announced Monday.

One of the questions: “What brand name would you suggest for the future Chula Vista bayfront area?”

The two entities are transforming 535 acres of largely vacant land between the Living Coast Discovery Center and the South Bay Salt Ponds. The bayfront master plan already calls for 70 acres of new parks, 120 acres of open space and habitat replacements, 2,850 hotel rooms and 600,000-square-feet of restaurant, retail and marina-support uses. A recreational vehicle park, walking trails and a shoreline promenade are all in the works as well.

In September 2019, the Port of San Diego and Chula Vista held a groundbreaking celebration for the first two major projects of the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan — the Costa Vista RV Resort and the Sweetwater Bicycle Path and Promenade.

The survey will allow residents to help develop signage and materials guiding visitors to and around the Chula Vista waterfront. Survey-takers can show their preference for the brand of the area, including “memorability, geography and longevity,” according to port documents.

The survey is active through Sunday, March 29. Find more information and take the survey here.

— City News Service

