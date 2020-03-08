Former California Presidential Contender Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden

Share This Article:

California Sen. Kamala Harris, who ended her own bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in December, threw her support Sunday behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

“When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people,” said Harris. “I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States.

She said America needs “a President with the knowledge and experience to reassure a nation weary of tweets, lies, and incompetence,” and “who speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals.”

Harris expressed sadness that women running for President had “exited the race one by one,” and said America must ultimately reckon with that outcome.

“But we must rise to unite the party and country behind a candidate who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people and who can ultimately defeat Donald Trump,” she said.

