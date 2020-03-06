Vargas Moves Ahead of Castellanos into Runoff for District 1 Supervisor Race

Share This Article:

Southwestern Community College board member Nora Vargas moved into second place ahead of Port Commissioner Rafa Castellanos Friday in the race for county supervisor in the South Bay as mail ballots continue to be counted.

On election night, Castellanos was second, leading Vargas by 110 votes, and apparently headed to a runoff with state Sen. Ben Hueso for the District 1 seat being vacated by Greg Cox.

But when the San Diego County Registrar of Voters updated results after counting 90,000 mail ballots over two days, Vargas led with 12,164 votes to Castellanos’ 12,110.

However, the margin reported on Friday is only 54 votes, and 250,000 ballots are still to be counted across the county. The next updated count is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday.

