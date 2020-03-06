Share This Article:

San Diego County Democratic Party Chair Will Rodriguez-Kennedy and former chairs Jessica Hayes and Jess Durfee join Matt Strabone to analyze the outcome of the March 3 primary.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Speaking at a meeting of the La Mesa-Foothills Democatic Club, the four discussed the “whole new ballgame” at the presidential level, with mainstream Democrats consolidating behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

The also analyzed local races for congress, the inter-generational conflict within the Democratic Party, as well as the inner workings of the Democratic National Committee.

Strabone, a local attorney and North Park resident, was a candidate for San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk in 2018. His law firm specializes in services for nonprofit organizations, and he is a frequent contributor to The Hill, the Georgetown Public Policy Review and other local and national publications.

Matt Strabone’s Podcast: A ‘Whole New Ballgame’ After The March 3 Primary was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: