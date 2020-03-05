State FPPC Hunts Source of GOP Robocalls, Carlsbad ‘Stop Cori Now’ Signs

By Ken Stone

The state’s political watchdog agency is having trouble finding the scent of who produced or paid for a San Diego County robocall and Carlsbad signs that broke state election laws.

The state Fair Political Practices Commission says the call and signs lacked proper “paid-for” disclosures — an offense with a maximum penalty of $5,000 per violation.

An unknown number of people received a 37-second robocall with a young woman’s voice.

The caller said: “Hi, do you wonder who to vote for for Republican Central Committee? This is GoldStandardSlate.com, which lists the candidates who will work hard for our local Republican efforts. The candidates listed have all been vetted and are proven dedicated volunteers for our party. Do not leave this office blank when voting. You can vote for up to six. Visit goldstandardslate.com for the complete list. … Thank you for being a great Republican.”

Also being investigated are signs and fliers apparently aimed at defeating Cori Schumacher , a Democrat and Carlsbad councilwoman since 2016. (On Tuesday, she advanced to a November runoff, topping a three-person field with 47.6% of the vote.)

“In some cases, like this, we can’t find anything,” said Jay Wierenga of the FPPC. “So as a last resort, here we are” — seeking the public’s help. “Hopefully, we’ll get a tip out of it.”

The FPPC got the robocall and “Stop Cori Now!” tips through its AdWatch program, being revived from 2018, when the public uploaded more than 150 ads.

(Only state and local election ads are subject to FPPC scrutiny. Ads involving federal offices are under Federal Election Commission purview.)

“FPPC Enforcement proactively reviewed 600 more ads and combined found more than 120 advertisements that were potentially non-compliant,” said a Jan. 6 news release. “When the FPPC Enforcement Division determines who is responsible for the ad, they are then contacted for correction or removal of the non-compliant advertisement, if feasible.”

The public can submit information anonymously, with steps via this page.

The robocall and endorsement website were news to Regina “Gina” Roberts of Valley Center, the top vote-getter in the 75th Assembly District for a seat on the county Republican Party Central Committee.

She said she hadn’t been contacted by the FPPC. “Not interviewed or anything,” she said Thursday.

A candidate who didn’t win election to the GOP Central Committee celebrated the endorsement, however. The “Roarke Shanley for Republican Central Committee” Facebook page posted on Feb. 25: “Honored to receive the ‘Gold Standard’ rating from the Gold Standard Slate!”

San Diego County Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric, who also was named in the ads and re-elected to the Central Committee, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Shanley, an appointed incumbent on the committee.

The Gold Standard Slate website was created May 2, 2016, with GoDaddy.com as registrar. No name is attached.

The site lists six names each in the 71st, 75th, 76th, 77th, 78th, 79th and 80th Assembly Districts.

“The candidates featured here have earned the ‘Gold Standard’ seal of approval because of their dedication not just to conservative principles but also to doing the actual work required to get Republicans elected throughout San Diego County,” the site says. “They all hope to earn your vote to help make California Great Again!”

The FPPC says paid-for disclosures apply to advertisements such as mass mailings (including blast e-mails), paid telephone calls, radio and television ads, billboards, yard signs, and electronic media ads.

“An advertisement disclosure is the portion of a political message that identifies the committee that paid for or authorized the communication. ‘Paid for by [committee name]’ or ‘Ad paid for by [committee name]’ is the basic disclosure required on campaign communications,” says the FPPC.

The “Stop CORI Now!” ads listed “Concerned Citizens of Carlsbad” as the source. But that wasn’t sufficient. It wasn’t known whether this group was the same as one with the same name that drew a warning letter in 2009.

Wierenga, the FPPC’s communications director, said a “gamut” of responses are possible in the robocall and flier cases — not just a fine.

“The FPPC’s Enforcement Division is looking for information on these cases so as to find out who is responsible, so the public can at least get some information, even if it is after the election,” he said.

