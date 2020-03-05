San Diego’s Longest Serving Congress Member Endorses Biden for President

Share This Article:

The San Diego congressional delegation’s longest serving member, retiring Rep. Susan Davis, on Thursday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for President.

Davis, a Democrat who represents the 53rd District and has served in Congress since 2001, said she believes Biden has the best chance of defeating President Trump in November.

“Vice President Biden has the reservoir of experience and the lay of the land we need in a President at this consequential time,” said Davis. “He has strong relationships across the aisle and around the globe that will put our country in the best position moving forward.”

Her endorsement follows those from a number of mainstream Democrats after Biden’s primary victories in South Carolina on Saturday and across much of the country on Tuesday. Since then, four candidates have dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination, with three endorsing Biden.

“I hope that people who have not yet supported Vice President Biden will take another look now that our choices are more refined,” said Davis. “The consequences of our November election could not be more significant, and nothing is more important for our kids and grandkids than ending the reckless and divisive Trump presidency.”

Obama-era policy advisor Sara Jacobs and San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez will be in a November runoff to succeed Davis.

Biden’s rival for the Democratic nomination, independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has endorsed Gómez, while Jacobs has picked up endorsements by mainstream Democrats.

