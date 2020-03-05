Share This Article:

Late mail ballots are potentially changing the outcome in three high-profile races, with San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry edging closer to a runoff for Mayor and Measure C gaining.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The changes came as the San Diego County Registrar of Voters added votes from 60,000 mail ballots late Thursday afternoon, with another 290,000 remaining to be counted in coming days.

City Councilman Scott Sherman’s lead over council colleague Bry in the race to be in the runoff against Assemblyman Todd Gloria for the Mayor’s seat narrowed to just one percentage point. Bry now has 53,160 votes compared to Sherman’s 55,300.

In City Council District 1, attorney Will Moore advanced into the runoff position with leader Joe LaCava, gaining a 156-vote lead against firefighter Aaron Brennan.

In the race for county supervisor in District 3, Republican incumbent Kristin Gaspar’s vote share dropped to 45.3 percent. Her two Democratic challengers, only one of whom will make the runoff, had a combined vote of 54.7%, suggesting the district will flip in November. Attorney and economist Terra Lawson-Remer is almost certain to be Gaspar’s opponent.

The margin of “no” votes on growth-limiting Measure A grew slightly, but the biggest change was on Measure C, up half a percentage point to 64.1% and edging closer to the two-thirds majority necessary to pass. The latter measure would tax hotel guests to expand the convention center, fund homeless services and pay for road repairs.

Another update from the registrar is scheduled by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Late Mail Ballots Give Barbara Bry, Will Moore, Measure C a Boost was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: