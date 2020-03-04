Ialeggio, Mody, Robinson Win Superior Court Races, Starita Headed to Runoff

Share This Article:

Superior Court judge candidates Michelle Ialeggio, CJ Mody and Alana Wong Robinson all appeared headed for victory following Tuesday’s election, but a runoff will occur in November for a fourth judicial office.

With all precincts reporting, but late mail ballots still being counted, Ialeggio, a deputy district attorney, had 75.7% of the vote for office 36. Mody, a deputy district attorney, and Robinson, an assistant U.S. attorney, were ahead with smaller margins of 56.8% and 52.4%, respectively, for offices 18 and 22.

If a judicial candidate receives 50% of the vote plus one, no runoff is necessary.

However, in the race for office 22, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Starita with 30.0% of the vote will likely face either Tim Nader with 24.3%, Pete Murray with 23.4% or Mike Murphy at 22.3%, depending on the final count.

