Ialeggio, Mody, Robinson Win Superior Court Races, Starita Headed to Runoff

Michelle Ialeggio trounced her lone rival for Superior Court judge by 50 points.
Michelle Ialeggio trounced her lone rival for Superior Court judge by 50 points. Photo by Chris Stone

Superior Court judge candidates Michelle Ialeggio, CJ Mody and Alana Wong Robinson all appeared headed for victory following Tuesday’s election, but a runoff will occur in November for a fourth judicial office.

With all precincts reporting, but late mail ballots still being counted, Ialeggio, a deputy district attorney, had 75.7% of the vote for office 36. Mody, a deputy district attorney, and Robinson, an assistant U.S. attorney, were ahead with smaller margins of 56.8% and 52.4%, respectively, for offices 18 and 22.

If a judicial candidate receives 50% of the vote plus one, no runoff is necessary.

However, in the race for office 22, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Starita with 30.0% of the vote will likely face either Tim Nader with 24.3%, Pete Murray with 23.4% or Mike Murphy at 22.3%, depending on the final count.

