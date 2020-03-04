Share This Article:

Incumbent Democratic Congressmen Mike Levin, Scott Peters and Juan Vargas came away with victories on Tuesday, but it was close for Levin.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

With 100% of precincts reporting, Levin had 52.8% to San Juan Capistrano Mayor Brian Maryott’s 47.2% in the 49th District. But at one point during the evening, Maryott, a Republican, led by several hundred votes.

In the race for the 52nd District, Peters garnered 48.4% to Republican challenger Jim DeBello’s 36.7% in a four-way race. Peters is seeking his fifth term in Congress.

Rep. Juan Vargas easily bested Republican challenger Juan Hidalgo Jr., winning 68.1% of the vote to 31.9%.

Despite the primary victories, the three incumbents will face the same challengers again in the November general election.

Democratic Reps. Levin, Peters and Vargas Prevail in Their Congressional Districts was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: