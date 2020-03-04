City Seeks Nominations for “Women Elevate SD” Awards Honoring Promising Youth Leaders

Share This Article:

As part of Women’s History Month, the mayor’s office is asking San Diegans to nominate girls and young women who are blazing trails to be the next female leaders for “Women Elevate SD” awards, which is held in conjunction with One San Diego.

Girls aged 5-18 living in the City of San Diego are eligible for nomination. Ten nominees will be chosen to receive $500 scholarships from One San Diego to go toward the extracurricular or educational interest of their choice.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer honored more than 100 women leaders employed by the City of San Diego and five youth leaders at the inaugural “Women Elevate SD” event last year, including:

Caylee Van Houten is a Girl Scout and volunteer Explorer with the Chula Vista Police Department. Van Houten is an honors student who carries a heavy academic workload, plays sports and acts as a role model to peers.

Natalie Nguyen is the president of the San Diego Asian Youth Organization through the San Diego Police Department. She has a 4.0 grade point average (GPA).

Sophia Righthouse is a Master Sergeant in the Young Marines and a Cadet Petty Officer in the Naval Junior ROTC. She is a community role model and a Girl Scout.

Alexandra Arreola Contreras has helped her parents with their business supporting elderly patients with dementia. Now 18, she is taking full responsibility of the business to support her family. She has a 4.1 GPA and wants to become a neurosurgeon to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Chloe Youngflesh is a 5-year-old leader who has already been recognized by her teachers for her “together is better” attitude. She is donating her scholarship to her school to increase Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) programs.

“Whether it’s a Girl Scout troop or a recreation program, San Diego is fortunate to have strong and confident girls and young women who demonstrate leadership every day,” Faulconer said. “We want to encourage these future leaders to grow by helping them gain access to more and more opportunities. These scholarships will help 10 deserving individuals take their efforts to the next level so they can continue making a difference.”

Nomination forms are available online at the city Women Elevate SD site. Completed forms should be emailed to the City of San Diego Human Resources Department at humanresources@sandiego.gov. The deadline to submit a nomination is 5 p.m. March 13.

