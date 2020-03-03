Schumacher Leads in Carlsbad, While Padilla, Diaz Hold Early Advantage in Chula Vista

Share This Article:

Incumbents and political veterans lead races for city council in Carlsbad and Chula Vista.

Cori Schumacher held a nearly 6-point advantage over nonprofit executive Tracy Carmichael in Carlsbad – 46.4% to 40.8%. Community volunteer Simon Angel trailed far behind in early returns.

Schumacher, a championship surfer, is endorsed by the San Diego County Democratic Party, while the San Diego County Republican Party endorsed Carmichael.

In the South Bay, Chula Vista has two districts up for grabs. In District 3, former Mayor Steve Padilla seeks a second term on the council following the end to the city’s at-large elections. With 51.6% of the vote, he leads Henry A. Martinez II by nearly 18 points.

Padilla also serves on the California Coastal Commission.

In District 4, incumbent Mike Diaz led community organizer Andrea Cardenas, with 50.4%. Cardenas received 34.8%, while business owner Delfina Gonzalez had 14.8%.

– Staff reports

