Republican Control of County Board of Supervisors at Stake on Tuesday

Two long-time San Diego County supervisors are termed out of office, opening their seats to new faces in Tuesday’s election, while Supervisor Kristin Gaspar is looking to win another four-year term.

Greg Cox, a Republican, has represented the San Diego Bay-centered District 1 since 1995. Dianne Jacob, also a Republican, is the District 2 supervisor who has represented a good portion of the East County for 27 years.

Gaspar, also a Republican, was first elected in 2016 to represent District 3, which comprises coastal cities, inland communities and a military base.

With two open seats, the election could lead to a major political shift on the board, which had been long dominated by Republicans until the 2018 election of Nathan Fletcher, who represents District 4. The two candidates receiving the most votes in each race will advance to the November general election.

Here’s a look at each district and the candidates seeking to represent them:

District 1

This district covers the cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach and National City; 19 San Diego communities, including Barrio Logan, Grant Hill, Point Loma and San Ysidro; and the four unincorporated communities of Bonita, East Otay Mesa, Lincoln Acres and Sunnyside.

Eight candidates are vying to replace Cox: Henry Belisle, an informational technology professional; San Diego Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos; Alex Galicia, a small business owner; Sen. Ben Hueso; Camilo Marquez, a business owner; Sophia Rodriguez, a healthcare and social worker; Nora Vargas, a health care advocate and union representative; and Tony Villafranca, a business owner.

Belisle is described as an independent; Castellanos, Hueso, Rodriguez and Vargas are Democrats. Galicia and Marquez are Republicans. Villafranca’s party preference was unavailable.

District 2

This district covers the largest geographic area. It includes the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Santee and Poway and seven San Diego neighborhoods, including Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, Grantville and San Carlos. District 2 is also home to the East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Julian, Ramona, Spring Valley, Campo and Rancho San Diego.

Seeking to replace Jacob are two politicians, while two others are new to politics. The candidates are Joel Anderson, a former state assemblyman and senator; Poway Mayor Steve Vaus; Brian Sesko, a cattle rancher who has also worked in real estate; and Kenya Taylor, a marriage and family therapist. Anderson and Vaus are Republicans, Taylor is a Democrat and Sesko is a registered independent.

District 3

This district covers the coastal cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas along with Escondido and the San Pasqual Valley. Further south, the district is home to bedroom communities of Carmel Mountain Ranch, Scripps Ranch, Tierrasanta, Sabre Springs and Mira Mesa. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar is also included in District 3.

Gaspar is a Republican, while her two challengers are Democrats: Olga Diaz, a former Escondido city councilwoman, and Terra Lawson-Reemer, an economist who served in the Obama administration as an adviser on environmental policy.

Gaspar has earned notoriety for her public support of President Trump’s policies to reduce immigration and build a border wall.

— City News Service

