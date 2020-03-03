LaCava, Whitburn, von Wilpert, Campillo, Barrios Leading in San Diego City Council Races

Share This Article:

Early results show narrow leads in the contests for five seats on the San Diego City Council. Four council members are termed out and one is seeking a Congressional seat, so a large number of new faces are vying for traction in the primary. Tuesday’s top two vote-getters will move on to the November general election.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In District 1, where Barbara Bry is termed out and running for Mayor, community member Joe LaCava was off to an early lead taking 26.0% of the early vote. Aaron Brennan, a firefighter and Navy reservist, was in second with 16.6%, and attorney Will Moore followed with 15.0%.

In District 3, where Chris Ward is termed out and running for the state Assembly, nonprofit leader Stephen Whitburn is out in front in early results with 29.4% of the early vote, and Toni Duran, district representative for state Sen. Toni Atkins, is following not too far behind with 22.6% in early returns.

In District 5, Deputy City Attorney Marni von Wilpert and Joe Leventhal, an attorney and small business owner, are running neck-and-neck in early returns, with 39.2% of the early vote and 38.3%, respectively. Mark Kersey is termed out.

In District 7, where Scott Sherman is termed out and, like Barbra Bry, running for mayor, Raul Campillo, a deputy city attorney, and restaurant owner Noli Zosa have taken early leads in the District 7 race replace Scott Sherman, who is termed-out and running for mayor. Campillo has grabbed 35.0% of the early vote, and Zosa follows with 21.3%.

In District 9, where Georgette Gómez is vacating her seat to run for Congress, her former policy advisor, Kelvin Barrios, jumped to an early lead with 30.2% of the early vote. Community college trustee Sean Elo was following with 21.0%.

Updated at 12:20 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with 57% of precincts reporting

— Staff report

LaCava, Whitburn, von Wilpert, Campillo, Barrios Leading in San Diego City Council Races was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: