The San Diego Democratic Party, Council President Georgette Gomez and Assemblyman Todd Gloria will hold a rally Friday to encourage voting.
The get-out-the-vote event at the County Registrar of Voters office is being held at noon to kick off the final stretch of campaigning before the March 3 primary election.
Democratic volunteers and activists will turn in ballots at the Registrar of Voters and encourage San Diego voters to do the same.
–City News Service
San Diego Democrats Rally to Get out the Vote was last modified: February 28th, 2020
