San Diego Democrats Rally to Get out the Vote

The San Diego Democratic Party, Council President Georgette Gomez and Assemblyman Todd Gloria will hold a rally Friday to encourage voting.

The get-out-the-vote event at the County Registrar of Voters office is being held at noon to kick off the final stretch of campaigning before the March 3 primary election.

Democratic volunteers and activists will turn in ballots at the Registrar of Voters and encourage San Diego voters to do the same.

–City News Service

