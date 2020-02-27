Dem Hopeful Pete Buttigieg Plans Chula Vista Rally on Monday, but Where?

By Ken Stone

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is planning a rally Monday night in Chula Vista — his last before the Super Tuesday elections, including California’s.

But where in Chula Vista? His Facebook event page and signup site don’t say.

A little before 11 a.m. Thursday, Sgt. Mike Varga of the Chula Vista Police Department told Times of San Diego: “‘To be determined’ is the best way to put it.”

San Diego Harbor Police Sgt. Timothy De La Pena said representatives of the Buttigieg campaign plan walk-through inspections Friday of Bayside Park and Bayfront Park on waterfront Port of San Diego property.

“The ball is completely in their court,” De La Pena said, noting it’s possible a non-Port location could be chosen.

A spokeswoman for the Sweetwater Union High School District, with schools in Chula Vista, said the rally wouldn’t be at any of their campuses.

Earlier, San Diego County Democratic Party Chairman Will Rodriguez-Kennedy said he didn’t know about the rally.

“It’s news to me,” he said Thursday morning.

According to a blog that tracks candidate travels, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would hold a “Town Hall with Pete Buttigieg in Chula Vista, California on Monday, March 2, 2020.”

It gave the time as 6 to 9 p.m. But other sites say 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Thursday, a text from the “San Diego for Pete Team” said: “As we head into the final days before Super Tuesday, we need all hands on deck to power Pete to victory! We have a kickoff party Friday night in Mission Valley, as well as canvassing kickoffs in Pacific Beach on Saturday (with a special guest!), Poway on Sunday, Chula Vista on Monday, and Balboa Park on Tuesday. If you are all in for Pete, this is the time to help. Let’s leave it all on the table this weekend! Where can you join us?”

Buttigieg is running well behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in recent California polling.

An average of California polls shows Sanders leading at 30.2%, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 13.2%, former Vice President Joe Biden with 13.1% and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 11.4%.

Buttigieg is backed by 9.5% in the Golden State, says the polling average.

📢Heeeeeey, San Diego! Guess what? We've got big news… Ask off work for the afternoon of March 2nd. Trust me, you want to be there for this! 🚨Pete is coming to San Diego!!!!🚨#PeteForAmerica#TeamPete#WinTheEra https://t.co/qGydz0Jpio — San Diego for Pete (@SanDiegoforPete) February 25, 2020

Top city leadership might appreciate the rally and attendant commerce, but Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas has endorsed Bloomberg.

Updated at 11:40 a.m. Feb. 27, 2020.

