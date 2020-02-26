San Diego City Council Launches Blog to Demystify Legislative Process

Share This Article:

The City Council has launched a frequently updated blog in an attempt to demystify the local legislative process in San Diego.

Posts to “The People’s Business” blog will preview upcoming council and committee actions to encourage public engagement and provide greater transparency.

“Municipal policy can sometimes be complex, intimidating, and dry,” said Council President Georgette Gómez. “’The People’s Business’ is written in a lively, conversational, easy-to-understand style, so it’s a great entry point for residents who want to better understand what issues their city government is tackling.”

The blog was inaugurated on Jan. 7, and there have been posts every few days since to preview both the full council meetings on Mondays and Tuesday and committee meetings on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The project is the work of recently hired Council Communications Director David Rolland. It’s linked from the City Council website, and residents can sign up to have posts emailed to them.

