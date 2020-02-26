City Council President Georgette Gómez Endorses Todd Gloria for San Diego Mayor

Share This Article:

San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez on Wednesday endorsed Assemblymember Todd Gloria for Mayor of the city.

The endorsement comes just a week before the March 3 primary, where Gloria faces two City Councilmembers: Barbara Bry and Scott Sherman.

“Todd has been a champion for San Diego’s working families on the City Council and in the state Assembly, and will continue to be one when he gets to the mayor’s office,” said Gómez.

Gloria said he was honored to have Gómez’ endorsement for Mayor.

“She has fought tirelessly for more affordable housing, better infrastructure, and robust transportation choice,” said Gloria in a tweet. “I share her vision, and look forward to achieving it as Mayor.”

Gómez, who is running for Congress, had earlier been endorsed by her colleague Bry in the race to succeed Rep. Susan Davis in the 53rd District.

