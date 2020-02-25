County Selects Contractor For $76 Million Live Well Center

Share This Article:

San Diego County Tuesday announced the selection of Steinberg Hart/RJC Architects and PCL Construction to design and build the Southeastern Live Well Center.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The 80,000-square-foot facility to be constructed at the intersection of Market Street and Euclid Avenue in San Diego will be the county’s the sixth regional service hub providing health and community services to residents.

The facility will provide a variety of services, including medical insurance coverage, food and nutrition assistance, public health, child support, restorative justice and other family and health services. The planned facility will also have a 4,000-square-foot conference center for community meetings.

“We began this project with the desire to provide first-class facilities to vulnerable populations who need and deserve adequate resources to live safely and thrive,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox.

“The community spoke clearly about the need for better outreach and engagement to all who would be impacted,” he said. “I am proud to say that we incorporated this feedback to create a project that benefits all residents and we look forward to engaging the community in the final design presentations.”

Three contractors and design proposals were considered over a two- month period by a source selection committee that included county experts and community members. The public had more than 30 opportunities to view and comment on the three designs, and the committee had more than 1,200 comments to comb through. Those comments were compiled into a report for the committee.

“This is another important milestone for this project,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. “Last year we opened up the process, made it more transparent, gathered vital community input and now the committee has selected a contractor it believes can build the Southeastern Live Well Center to reflect the vision put forward by the residents. We will continue to keep the community informed throughout the build process.”

The county expects to break ground in early 2021 and open the center in late 2022.

Live Well Centers are operating in National City, Chula Vista, Escondido and Lemon Grove, and one is under construction in Oceanside.

— City News Service

County Selects Contractor For $76 Million Live Well Center was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: