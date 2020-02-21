Mayor Faulconer Backs Measure B to Permit New Housing in North County

Share This Article:

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer threw his support Thursday behind a ballot measure that would allow a North County housing development of 2,135 homes to move forward.

Measure B, also known as the Better Choice Measure, would uphold a Board of Supervisors amendment to the county’s general plan to authorize development of the Newland Sierra project.

The development is proposed for a site along Interstate 15 northwest of Escondido. The plan calls for over 1,200 acres of open space, a school site, 81,000 square feet of retail, 19 miles of trails, and 36 acres of parks.

Supporters say 60% of the new homes will be affordable housing for working families starting in the $300,000 range.

The area is currently zoned for 99 large homes, and the higher density development is opposed by the exclusive Golden Door Spa, which is located across Deer Springs Road from the site.

Faulconer said at a Thursday news conference that the measure would address “a severe housing shortage in San Diego County, one that has pushed the American Dream of home ownership out of reach for a growing number of San Diegans.”

— From Staff and Wire Reports

