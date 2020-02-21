Bloomberg Campaign Plans 198 Events Across California This Weekend

Share This Article:

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s campaign said it will host 198 events across California this weekend in advance of the March 3 primary.

“We know that really engaging voters means meeting them where they are — in the communities they live and work — which is why our efforts have focused on being on the ground in towns and cities large and small across the state” said California State Director Chris Masami Myers.

Events in San Diego include a “Women for Mike” bus tour stop on Saturday in Chula Vista with Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, and a phone bank in downtown San Diego.

The campaign said it plans more than 1,200 events this weekend in 30 states.

Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York, entered the campaign late but has been rising in the polls, though many pundits say he did poorly in the Democratic debate on Wednesday night.

