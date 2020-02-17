City of Oceanside to Break Ground on Pure Water Oceanside

Share This Article:

Marking a historic moment for the city of Oceanside and the region, city officials and water industry leaders will break ground on Pure Water Oceanside on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at the San Luis Rey Water Reclamation Facility. Scheduled to be completed before the end of 2021, Pure Water Oceanside will be on the map as the first operating recycled water project in San Diego County.

Pure Water Oceanside will purify recycled water using state-of-the-art purification technology that replicates and accelerate nature’s natural recycling process to create a new local source of high-quality drinking water that is clean, safe, drought-proof and environmentally sound. Pure Water Oceanside will lead the way in the region in providing a sustainable water supply for its residents, businesses and visitors. Once finished, the project will provide more than 32% of the city of Oceanside’s water supply, or 3-5 million gallons per day.

At the groundbreaking, Congressman Mike Levin, City of Oceanside Water Utilities Director Cari Dale, San Diego County Water Authority General Manager Sandra Kerl, Bureau of Reclamation Area Manager Jack Simes and Metropolitan Water District Special Projects Manager Meena Westford will discuss the many benefits of the project – including reducing dependence on increasingly expensive imported water, safeguarding against drought and ensuring an exceptionally pure drinking water supply is available for future generations.

To commemorate the historic moment, speakers, city leaders and water industry experts will place a giant Google Maps type “location pin” into the ground at the site – signifying San Diego County’s first advanced water purification project is on the map – causing a large banner to unfurl and reveal the new project. Following the groundbreaking, guests can take guided tours of the San Luis Rey Water Reclamation Facility.

The public can learn more about Pure Water Oceanside by visiting the city’s website and scheduling a behind-the-scenes tour at San Luis Rey Wastewater Treatment plant. For more information, visit www.PureWaterOceanside.org.

