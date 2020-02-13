Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Shield Municipalities from Skate Park Liability

Share This Article:

State Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, announced Thursday that he has introduced a measure to fully shield local governments from liability connected to the operation of skate parks.

Previously, while serving in the California Assembly, Jones authored legislation that provided a four-year immunity window for such recreational amenities. The new law, Senate Bill 1003, would make the legal protections permanent, as requested by the county of San Diego, which operates Lakeside Skatepark.

“The immunity from liability for communities that operate skate parks is a good deal for all parties,” Jones said. “Skateboarders and sport riders get a safer place to carve, do `McTwists’ or `ollies,’ and local taxpayers are not going to be liable for the occasional mishap that is inherent to all active sports.”

SB 1003 is sponsored by the county and co-authored by Sens. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, and Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, both of whom also represent parts of the San Diego area, and Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber.

— City News Service

