San Diego Democratic Party Accuses Sara Jacobs of Misleading Voters on Endorsement

The chairman of the San Diego County Democratic Party on Tuesday accused the Sara Jacobs congressional campaign of attempting to mislead voters about the party’s official endorsement.

Will Rodriguez-Kennedy said wording on both a mailer and a door hanger includes the words “endorsed by California Democrats” with a red-white-and-blue donkey logo.

City Council President Georgette Gómez is the candidate who was endorsed by both state and local Democratic parties in the race to succeed nine-term Rep. Susan Davis in the 53rd District.

“We find it deeply disappointing that Sara Jacobs is trying to fool voters,” said Rodriguez-Kennedy at an afternoon press conference at party headquarters in Murphy Canyon.

“She is doing this because she lost the Democratic Party endorsement,” he said. “This is a strategy that has been executed by some of the best political consultants.”

Rodriguez-Kennedy was joined in his remarks by Jess Durfee, chair of the western region caucus of the Democratic National Committee.

“It is important to set this record straight,” said Durfee. “It was always very obvious and undisputed that Georgette Gómez was the endorsed candidate.”

Rodriguez-Kennedy said he asking the Jacobs campaign to change the wording, noting that “our party and our voters are very forgiving.”

The Jacobs campaign responded by citing a number of influential California democrats who have endorsed their candidate.

“Sara is a proud progressive and is honored to be endorsed by California Democrats, including Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Congresswoman Katie Porter, Congressman Eric Swalwell, Congressman Harley Rouda, the Martin Luther King Jr. Democratic Club of San Diego, the Eastlake-Bonita Democratic Club, and many other Democratic leaders throughout the state,” said spokeswoman Morgan Hill. “Rather than further dividing the Party, Sara is focused on bringing everyone together.”

