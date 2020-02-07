Todd Gloria Tries Again with Open Government Bill That Gov. Newsom Vetoed

Share This Article:

Assemblymember Todd Gloria re-introduced his government transparency legislation on Friday, seeking a win this year despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto after the last session.

Assembly Bill 2093 would require all public records transmitted via email to be retained for at least two years. The bill was inspired by investigative reporting by Voice of San Diego, which found some cities were deleting e-mail records under the two-year requirement prescribed in the California Public Records Act.

“I continue to believe the public has a right to access and examine government documents and that includes emails,” said Gloria. “The state should absolutely set a sensible, statewide email record retention standard for public agencies. Emails are of equal relevance to paper records and they are critical to conducting the public’s business.”

AB 2093 would clarify that email and other electronic public records are subject to the Public Record Act’s retention standard, thereby establishing the two-year standard statewide for all public agencies.

In his Oct. 13 veto message, Newsom said Gloria’s earlier bill failed to “strike the appropriate balance between the benefits of greater transparency through the public’s access to public records, and the burdens of a dramatic increase in records-retention requirements.”

AB 2093 is scheduled to be considered by an Assembly policy committee in the coming weeks.

