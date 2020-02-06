Share This Article:

Two influential new lawmakers explain the challenges of their first year in office. Matt Strabone interviews Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath in the latest installment of his popular local politics podcast “Show in Progress.”

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In the third of five podcasts before the March 3 Presidential primary, Strabone opens with some brief words about how the impeachment saga illustrates the need for serious reform to our nation’s system of checks and balances.

The podcast then continues as Fletcher discusses the county’s ability to deal with regional challenges, from the migrant crisis to mental health care to transit. Strabone then talks with Boerner Horvath about how a notable equal-pay-for-athletes law came together.

Strabone, a local attorney and North Park resident, was a candidate for San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk in 2018. His law firm specializes in services for nonprofit organizations, and he is a frequent contributor to The Hill, the Georgetown Public Policy Review and other local and national publications.

Matt Strabone’s Podcast: Fletcher, Boerner Horvath Discuss First Year in Office was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: