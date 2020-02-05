City Opens State-of-the-Art Ranger Station in Mission Trails Regional Park

Share This Article:

City Council members Scott Sherman and Jen Campbell cut the ribbon Wednesday on a 5,000-square-foot ranger station at Mission Trails Regional Park.

The state-of-the-art facility, at the East Fortuna Staging Area of the park, will give rangers improved resources and allow them to better protect the park and engage with visitors, according to Sherman’s office.

Sherman, chairman of the Mission Trails Regional Park Taskforce, said the park and making it accessible was important to him.

“Mission Trails Regional Park has a special place in my heart. As a native San Diegan, Mission Trails was basically my backyard and playground even before it became an official park,” he said. “I am glad we have invested in improving public safety for this important regional treasure.”

In addition to the new ranger station, public artwork by local artist Roman de Salvo was unveiled Wednesday afternoon. “Fountain Mountain” consists of a large boulder with trail-like channels carved into its surface. A functioning drinking fountain fixture rises out of the highest point of the boulder, and water flows through the array of tiny trails in serpentine paths down its slopes. The artwork was inspired by the many trails at the park.

Campbell, a task force committee member, said the artwork was a symbol of the park’s beauty.

“Mission Trails Regional Park has been inspiring visitors since before it opened in 1974. To add a piece like Fountain Mountain to this new ranger station will ensure that same inspiration is passed on to future generations,” she said.

Mission Trails Regional Park is an 11-square-mile park with more than 60 miles of trails, a rock climbing area, 14,000-square-foot visitor center and the Kumeyaay Lake Campground.

— City News Service

