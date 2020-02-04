Council Approves Two New Housing Commissioners

Share This Article:

The San Diego City Council Tuesday confirmed two appointees to the San Diego Housing Commission board.

Eugene Mitchell, vice president of State Governmental Affairs for San Diego Gas & Electric, fills the seat previously held by Tim Walsh. Dion Akers, assistant director of Strategic Partnership for San Diego State University, fills the seat last held by Frank Urtasun.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer appointed the two new commissioners.

The housing commission board reviews proposed housing policy, property acquisitions, the operating budget and other agency financial concerns. It also offers policy guidance to commission staff.

Board Chair Stefanie Benvenuto said Akers and Mitchell would bring new ideas.

“I look forward to the insights and perspective they will provide as we continue to implement innovative solutions to provide federal rental assistance, address homelessness and create and preserve affordable rental housing in the city of San Diego,” she said.

–City News Service

