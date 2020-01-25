Taxpayers Association Opposes Measure A in Voter Guide to March 3 Primary

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Taxpayers Association recommended a “no” vote on rural land-use planning Measure A and took positions on other ballot initiatives in its guide to the March 2020 primary released Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“The March ballot brings many issues to the table including ballot-box land-use planning, redevelopment, homelessness services, educational improvements and more,” said Haney Hong, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization. “We encourage voters to utilize our voter guide to make an informed decision at the polls.”

The Taxpayers Association took the following positions, noting that mail ballots will go out Feb. 3:

No on Measure A — This initiative, formerly called Save Our San Diego Countryside, would require amendments to the county’s General Plan for land use to be decided directly by voters. The Taxpayers Association said it has taken a strong stance against what it called “ballot box land-use planning.”

Yes on Measure B – This measure would affirm the vote of the County Board of Supervisors on the Newland Sierra housing development northwest of Escondido. The Taxpayers Association said its opposition to ballot box land-use planning was the deciding factor, not the merits of the project.

Yes on Measure C – This would raise San Diego’s hotel tax paid by guests by 1.25 to 3.25 percentage points to fund convention center expansion, homelessness services and programs and street repairs.

No on Measure S – This is the City of Lemon Grove’s 3/4-cent sales tax increase.

Yes on Measure L – This is the Cajon Valley Union School District’s $220 million bond issue.

No on Measure M – This is the Chula Vista Elementary School District’s $300 million bond issue.

Yes on Measure Q – This is the Escondido Union School District’s $205 million bond issue.

No on Measure R – This is the Lakeside Union School District’s $33 billion bond issue.

Yes on Measure P – This is the Poway Unified School District’s $448 million bond issue.

No on Measures T & U – These are the San Ysidro School District’s separate $52 Million and $55 Million school bond issues.

“It’s our goal to provide San Diego County taxpayers thoughtful, data-driven analysis allowing every citizen to understand exactly how their vote influences the way their state and local government spends their tax dollars,” said Hong.

The 74-year-old Taxpayers Association is a non-profit, non-partisan organization, dedicated to promoting accountable, cost-effective and efficient government and opposing unnecessary new taxes and fees.

Taxpayers Association Opposes Measure A in Voter Guide to March 3 Primary was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: