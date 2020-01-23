Share This Article:

Bike lanes or parking spaces? Matt Strabone delves into a contentious San Diego transportation issue in the latest installment of his popular local politics podcast “Show in Progress.”

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In the second of five podcasts between now and the March 3 Presidential primary, Strabone begins with a suggestion that transit users earn the local equivalent of airline frequent flyer miles.

The podcast then continues with a conversation about the controversial plan to replace parking on 30th Street in North Park with bike lanes. Strabone speaks with two people on opposite sides: Andy Hanshaw, the executive director of the San Diego County Bike Coalition, and Pat Sexton, spokesperson for Save Our 30th Street Parking.

Strabone, a local attorney and North Park resident, was a candidate for San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk in 2018. His law firm specializes in services for nonprofit organizations, and he is a frequent contributor to The Hill, the Georgetown Public Policy Review and other local and national publications.

Matt Strabone’s Politics Podcast: Bike Lines and ‘Frequent Transit’ Mileage Points was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: