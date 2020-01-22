Share This Article:

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is in Washington, D.C., for the 88th meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, where he will outline San Diego’s strategies on homelessness and housing.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Faulconer, who will leave office after the November election, made clear in his 2020 State of the City Address on Jan. 15 that creating affordable housing and helping keep people off the street were his biggest priorities in his final term.

During the three-day conference in the nation’s capital, Faulconer will highlight what his office, the City Council and city employees have done to tackle the homelessness crisis in the city.

He will also lead a forum on trade and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

This afternoon’s best practices forums show how mayors are taking on the challenges facing our communities. We need Washington to stand with mayors in addressing important priorities like supporting small businesses and fixing our broken immigration system. #MayorsDC20 pic.twitter.com/l7OKK7t5Bw — U.S. Mayors (@usmayors) January 22, 2020

Faulconer also is set to meet with the office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein on environmental issues at the border as well as with U.S. Navy officials to discuss the expansion of San Diego’s transportation network.

— City News Service

Faulconer in D.C. for Mayors Conference, Talking Homelessness and Housing Solutions was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: