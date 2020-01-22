Faulconer in D.C. for Mayors Conference, Talking Homelessness and Housing Solutions

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Kevin Faulconer speaks at summit
Mayor Kevin Faulconer speaks at the November 2019 summit of border-city mayors. Courtesy of the mayor’s office

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is in Washington, D.C., for the 88th meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, where he will outline San Diego’s strategies on homelessness and housing.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Faulconer, who will leave office after the November election, made clear in his 2020 State of the City Address on Jan. 15 that creating affordable housing and helping keep people off the street were his biggest priorities in his final term.

During the three-day conference in the nation’s capital, Faulconer will highlight what his office, the City Council and city employees have done to tackle the homelessness crisis in the city.

He will also lead a forum on trade and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Faulconer also is set to meet with the office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein on environmental issues at the border as well as with U.S. Navy officials to discuss the expansion of San Diego’s transportation network.

— City News Service

Faulconer in D.C. for Mayors Conference, Talking Homelessness and Housing Solutions was last modified: January 22nd, 2020 by Ken Stone

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss