Rafael Castellanos Reports Raising $451,000 in Campaign for Supervisor

Pot Commissioner Rafael Castellanos reported Tuesday his campaign has raised over $451,000 since late 2018 to finance his run for county supervisor in the South Bay.

The campaign has received contributions from over 1,200 people with the average amount under $300.

“Rafa Castellanos is building the kind of people-powered campaign necessary to effect real change on protecting clean water, strengthening gun safety and opposing Trump’s dangerous agenda,” said Dan Rottenstreich, the candidate’s campaign consultant. “Rafa’s grassroots support is strong — and getting stronger.”

But he vowed that the campaign is taking nothing for granted and that Castellanos will continue to work hard up to the March 3 primary.

Other candidates in the race to succeed termed-out Supervisor Greg Cox are state Sen. Ben Hueso, Southwestern Community College Trustee Nora Vargas and healthcare advocate Sophia Rodriguez.

