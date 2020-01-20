Building Owners Honor Councilmember Vivian Moreno as Public Official of the Year

Share This Article:

The San Diego Building Owners & Managers Association Sunday presented its 2020 Public Official of the Year Award to San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno. The award is given annually to local and state representatives that exemplify extraordinary leadership on issues of relevance and critical importance to the commercial real estate industry in the San Diego region.

“After careful consideration by the BOMA San Diego Board of Directors and on the recommendation of the BOMA San Diego Government Affairs Committee, the Board unanimously conferred the 2020 Public Official of the Year Award to City of San Diego Councilmember Vivian Moreno,” said Amber Molina, president of BOMA San Diego. “In addition to her focus on achieving economic vitality for her constituents and the broader San Diego community, she is recognized for her support for sound housing policy and a healthy market for new home creation.”

This recommendation also reflects Councilmember Moreno’s leadership as Chair of the City’s Land Use and Housing Committee, on which she has helped push forward numerous improvements to the City’s development code, which will help save time and money to help deliver new jobs, housing and retail space for San Diegans.

Previous BOMA San Diego Public Official of the Year Award recipients include of San Diego Council President Georgette Gomez; Assemblyman Todd Gloria; Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer; San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher; Former Councilmember Tony Young; Former City of San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders; Senator Ben Hueso and Former Senator Christine Kehoe, among many other distinguished members of the San Diego community.

