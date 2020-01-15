Campa-Najjar: Congressmen Who Plead Guilty to a Felony Should Forfeit Pensions

Share This Article:

Ammar Campa-Najjar joined a fellow Congressional candidate from New York in calling for Congressmen who plead guilty to a felony to forfeit their federal pension.

Democrats Campa-Najjar and Nate McMurray are both running for seats that have been vacated following guilty pleas by Republican office holders.

Campa-Najjar is seeking the 50th District seat vacated by Rep. Duncan Hunter following his guilty plea in a campaign finance fraud case, while McMurray is running in a special election in New York’s 27th District to succeed Rep. Chris Collins, who pleaded guilty to insider trading.

“Nate and I are standing together today to fight back against the corruption that has harmed our districts, and demanding that Washington hold members of Congress to the most basic standards of ethical behavior,” said Campa-Najjar. “Regardless of your party, if you break the public’s trust, you should not be able to keep your pension. Corruption harms all of us and undermines faith in our government.”

The two Democratic candidates are pledging to sponsor legislation to require Congressional pensions to be forfeited if a member is found guilty of a felony. Additionally, they said they will sponsor legislation to require the repayment of personal loans to campaigns within two years of the election.

It was reported earlier this month that Collins, a multi-millionaire, also paid himself back over $140,000 for a personal loan he gave to his losing 1998 campaign.

“We want to ensure no felon former Congress member can profit off their crimes by retaining their pensions and prevent campaign accounts from turning into personal piggy banks. Americans deserve better,” said McMurray.

