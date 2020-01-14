Two Positions Open on SANDAG Taxpayer Committee

Share This Article:

The San Diego Association of Governments put out a call Tuesday for qualified members of the public to fill two vacancies on its TransNet Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee.

The seven-member ITOC aids in the implementation of the TransNet program, the San Diego region’s half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements, which is administered by SANDAG.

The ITOC is tasked “with providing an increased level of accountability for expenditures of TransNet funds,” according to SANDAG.

The committee is seeking:

— a chief executive officer or person in a similar senior-level decision-making position at a major private sector employer, with demonstrated experience in leading a large organization; and

— a licensed engineer with appropriate credentials in the field of transportation project design or construction and a minimum of 10 years experience in a relevant and senior decision-making position in the government or private sector.

“ITOC members are unpaid, but certain expenses are reimbursed,” according to SANDAG. “Due to their public service status, ITOC members must meet strict conflict of interest standards.”

The CEO member is expected to begin serving at the regularly scheduled ITOC meeting in April, with the engineer member anticipated to begin in June.

Anyone interested in the posts should contact SANDAG for an application by emailing ariana.zurnieden@sandag.org, calling 619-699-6961 or downloading the application and Form 700.

Applications must be postmarked no later than Feb. 14.

Visit sandag.org/itoc for more information.

— City News Service

