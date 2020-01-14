Refugee Resettlement Getting Continued Backing from County Supervisors

Share This Article:

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously signaled support for continued refugee resettlement in San Diego County.

The board authorized the chief administrative officer to provide a letter in favor of continued resettlement of refugees, in accordance with Executive Order 13888.

President Donald Trump’s signed the order Sept. 26 requiring official consent from state and local government officials for the federal government to resettle refugees in their area.

Meeting attendees — many of whom spoke in favor of the action — applauded after the board’s vote. The county will continue receiving $4 million in federal revenue to help refugees, but also will pursue more funding sources.

Other agencies that help refugees receive a total of $3.65 million, according to county documents.

Board Chairman Greg Cox said the county has been a refugee resettlement area since 1975, welcoming many from around the world.

“This is our responsibility, to care for them and provide for critical services,” he said.

— City News Service

