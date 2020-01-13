New Poll Shows Campa-Najjar Leading in 50th District, Top Republicans Tied

Share This Article:

A new poll shows Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar leading in the 50th Congressional District with Republicans Darrell Issa and Carl DeMaio tied for second place.

The poll by 10News and the San Diego Union-Tribune is the first since Rep. Duncan Hunter announced his resignation following a guilty plea to charges of campaign finance fraud.

Conducted by SurveyUSA, the poll found Campa-Najjar, who narrowly lost to Hunter in 2018, is backed by 26 percent of likely voters, followed by former Rep. Darrell Issa with 21 percent, former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio at 20 percent, and state Sen. Brian Jones with 12 percent.

The poll of 512 likely voters has a margin of error of 5.7%.

The 50th District includes much of San Diego County east of Interstate 15 and north of Interstate 8 as well as a part of Riverside County.

