Mayors of LA, Long Beach Endorse Biden During Southern California Visit

As he returned to Southern California for a presidential fundraiser, former Vice President Joe Biden picked up endorsements Thursday from the mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“Joe Biden is a close personal friend who has been an incredible partner in delivering progress for L.A.,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement released by the Biden campaign. “He came to L.A. and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with me to make us the first big city to enact a $15 minimum wage, and he brought leaders from all over the world to our city to forge the most sweeping climate agreement prior to the Paris accords.”

Garcetti praised the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls, but said, “I will never forget what Joe Biden has done for my city and our nation.”

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who had supported the candidacy of California Sen. Kamala Harris until she dropped out of the race, also issued a statement Thursday endorsing Biden.

“As the mayor of a growing, vibrant and diverse city, Donald Trump’s reckless attacks on immigrants, health care and the LGBTQ community are deeply personal,” Garcia said. “Joe is a candidate that has both the experience and the ability to build a broad-based coalition needed to beat Donald Trump — not just here in California, but across the country. We’ve seen Joe bring people together time and time again to deliver results for working families, including right here in California.”

Biden was in Long Beach to tour the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project before attending an evening fundraiser in Irvine.

The bridge project, which is expected to be completed this year, will replace a 1960s-era span at the Port of Long Beach with a 205-foot-high bridge designed to provide clearance for modern cargo ships.

