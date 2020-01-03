Rep. Susan Davis Warns of ‘Dangerous Escalation’ After Iranian General Killed

Share This Article:

The San Diego County congressional delegation’s leading voice on defense issues urged caution in the wake of the targeting killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Rep. Susan Davis, a senior member of the House Armed Service Committee, said Friday that Soleimani’s killing in a drone strike in Baghdad was “dangerous escalation” of tensions in the Middle East.

“There is no doubt that Qasem Soleimani was responsible for countless deaths and violence,” said Davis, who represents the 53rd District in central San Diego County.”What is not clear is the Trump Administration’s justification and the strategy for the aftermath of this dangerous escalation.”

She called on the Trump administration to “provide reassurance that it has the diplomatic capabilities to prevent this from spiraling into a major conflict with Iran.”

President Trump said Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday morning because he was plotting imminent attacks against American interests in the region.

The United States is sending thousands of troops to the region as tensions increase.

