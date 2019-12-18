San Diego Congressional Delegation Votes to Impeach President Trump

Share This Article:

Four of the five members of the San Diego County congressional delegation voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump, with embattled Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter not present. He was barred from voting in the wake of his guilty plea to federal corruption charges.

Reps. Susan Davis, Mike Levin, Scott Peters and Juan Vargas, all Democrats, voted to impeach the president on both articles — abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

“Make no mistake. We are not impeaching the president. He is impeaching himself,” said Davis. “If you are the president, and you obstruct justice, try to bribe a foreign leader and threaten national security, you’re going to get impeached. End of story.”

Peters called it a “solemn day” for America and said it is tragedy that his Republicans refused to defend the rule of law.

Prior to voting, Levin said: “No one is above the law, not even the president. That is why I support both articles of Impeachment.”

The impeachment vote came while Trump was at a campaign rally in Michigan, a battleground state that he narrowly won in 2016.

Earlier in the day he tweeted: “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”

Earlier, Tony Krvaric, chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County, called the impeachment a “perverse overreach” by House Democrats.

Statement: "Fair minded San Diegans know that today's impeachment vote is a perverse overreach based on the flimsiest of reasons. With an election less than a year away, Democrats – blinded by hate – are afraid to actually debate the issues facing Americans. We deserve better." — Tony Krvaric (@TonyKrvaric) December 18, 2019

“Fair minded San Diegans know that today’s impeachment vote is a perverse overreach based on the flimsiest of reasons,” he said. “With an election less than a year away, Democrats — blinded by hate — are afraid to actually debate the issues facing Americans. We deserve better.”

No one is above the law, not even the President. That is why I support both Articles of Impeachment. pic.twitter.com/eQ0xSTFXwC — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) December 18, 2019

In our nation's history, thousands have gone into battle to fight for our democracy. In contrast, my Republican colleagues will not speak up for rule of law or against presidential abuse of power. That's the tragedy of today's events. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/GNmQwTn1Bv — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) December 18, 2019

I was one of the first members of Congress to support the impeachment inquiry, and after listening to my constituents and careful consideration of the evidence, tomorrow I plan to vote for both articles of impeachment against President Trump. — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) December 18, 2019

