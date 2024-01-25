A performer demonstrates the art of Charro rope performing at the recent San Diego Rodeo at Petco Park. Courtesy San Diego Rodeo Coalition

As members of the San Diego Rodeo Alliance, comprised of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the Barona Band of Mission Indians, the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians, the Charro Coalition of San Diego, and the many other organizations and individuals we represent, we find ourselves in the position of having to defend our cultural heritage against a proposed rodeo ban in the city of San Diego, a discussion from which we were excluded.

According to media coverage, City Councilmember Kent Lee’s office said the initiative “is still in the midst of being drafted” and that staff are using proposed rodeo bans “in other cities — like Los Angeles — as a model for a local ordinance.”

The reliance on other cities’ policies, including the Los Angeles ordinance, which was sent back to committee over concerns it excluded Black, Indigenous, and Mexican voices, among other issues, raises red flags and has prompted us to advocate for a more inclusive and informed approach.

There is a long historical pattern of erasing and appropriating Black, Latino and Indigenous stories in the telling of the American cowboy narrative. In 2024, we should do better.

As LA has already done, it’s time to go back to the drawing board, engage in dialogue with the constituents this actually impacts, and ensure the protection of our cultural values.

First and foremost, rodeo is not just a sport; it is a cultural practice dating back to times before the city of San Diego even existed.

The roots of rodeo are deeply intertwined with the diverse cultures of Black, Indigenous and Mexican communities. These communities contributed essential skills and traditions that formed the foundation of the modern rodeo and concept of today’s American cowboy.

From Mexican charreadas, which introduced roping and riding techniques, to the Black cowboys and ranchers who played pivotal roles in cattle herding and rodeo events, and Indigenous horsemanship, these influences are integral to our heritage.

Without allowing the affected parties to have a seat at the table, the city cannot understand the technical nuances and ramifications of its actions.

In the spirit of inclusivity, we urge the City Council and its staff to participate in a dialogue and begin their educational journey on our practices and values.

At the heart of our Rodeo Alliance’s values and traditions is a commitment to the welfare of animals.

We treasure and love our animal partners like family, going to great lengths to protect and care for them. Our qualified handlers, with required years of handling experience, employ low-stress techniques, and hold a deep understanding of animal behavior.

Animals under our care receive quality food, bedding, and secure holding pens, ensuring their well-being, and our comprehensive code of conduct sets ethical standards for gear, transportation, and competition.

These horses, bulls and cattle are our family and fellow athletes, and the trust that is cultivated with our animal partners is integral to the sport.

While we adamantly advocate for their well-being, it is essential to distinguish between genuine concern and misguided policy decisions that target communities of color celebrating their cultural traditions and that undermine the beauty of our relationship with our animals.

The city has not taken the time necessary to educate itself or conduct the outreach needed to be effective.

Of most concern to us, the city has not equipped itself with accurate information to craft sensible, equitable policy, and we fear that it could lead to a dismissal of our cultural history and heritage in San Diego.

Again, after witnessing the LA debacle, why is this even being raised as a potential model for San Diego?

Again, Los Angeles City Councilmembers, who successfully advocated to have LA’s measure sent back to committee, expressed fears over the potential weaponization of policies that disproportionately apply to communities of color.

During the comment period in LA, the public also raised concerns that the banning of equipment also used in equestrian events and by the LADP’s mounted police force was specifically targeting rodeo culture.

San Diego’s proposed ban raises the same questions over where to draw the line.

Will the city regulate certain equipment only in the context of Charreada and other rodeo events, disproportionately impacting communities of color? Or will equestrians, farmers and polo players, including those who use city-leased properties like the Canyonside Equestrian Center, and our mounted police unit, also be included?

These aspects must be thoroughly thought through and responsible language is key, considering the potential impacts for all stakeholders.

Rampant misinformation and anecdotes from rodeos in other states or cities should not be confused with our alliance’s strict code of conduct. In fact, our traditions have an opportunity to be a model for responsible practices everywhere.

The potential hindering of equal practices and the ignoring of our cultural traditions has unified our diverse coalition in opposition to this misguided effort.

As in Los Angeles, it’s time to go back to square one to make sure there’s no room for prejudice, and that an inclusive, respectful dialogue can take place.

Josh Muse is Vice Chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. Raymond J. Welch is Chairman of the Barona Band of Mission Indians. John Christman is Chairman of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians. Ramon Jara is Chairman of the Charro Coalition of San Diego. Jed Pugsley is Chairman of the San Diego Rodeo Alliance.