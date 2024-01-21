Homelessness at Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

This Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will consider whether or not to adopt a support position on a ballot measure that could have irrevocable damage to our behavioral health system if passed. Here’s why I’ll be voting against agenda item 14, a resolution in support of Proposition 1, and what other leaders are not telling you.

Prop. 1 is disguising itself as the solution to California’s homelessness and behavioral health crisis. In reality, it’s a multi-million-dollar state money grab that will hurt the same vulnerable people it claims to help.

Sponsored by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Ballot Measure Committee, the measure asserts it will “transform” California’s behavioral health system to provide expanded mental health and addiction services and create more housing for Californians with serious mental illnesses.

But those calling on the county to support Prop. 1 are conveniently leaving out some concerning details.

Prop. 1 would hamstring San Diego county’s efforts to serve our most vulnerable populations by shifting funding out of existing county treatment and upstream prevention programs and diverting 10% back to the state budget, millions of which will be used on “oversight” by the state. With a significant reduction to our local funding for critical resources, Prop. 1 risks leaving those who are in need of, or are currently in, treatment for severe mental illness and addiction even worse off than before and perhaps even back on the streets.

It doesn’t end there. Prop. 1 will also require a reduction of vital mental and behavioral health resources for our youth and other vulnerable populations who could otherwise be proactively spared from battling a lifetime of addiction or mental health issues.

San Diego County has prioritized both upstream prevention and treatment as critical expenditures of Mental Health Service Act funds with successful programs like our School-Based Early Intervention Program, the Early Intervention for Prevention of Psychosis program, Suicide Prevention Program, Mental Health First Aid program, amongst many others. Under Prop 1., those youth in our schools struggling with mental health issues would have even fewer resources to help prevent the tragic outcomes they might face.

Those who want the county to support Prop. 1 will argue that it unlocks billions in behavioral health funding, but please hear this loud and clear. San Diego County will not receive any new funding for mental health services through Prop. 1 — we will receive less funding than we do today, and the new state requirements take away funding from existing treatment and prevention programs vital for those in need.

I’m always willing to work across the aisle to do what’s right for my constituents. Just last year, I supported the Governor’s CARE Court program and agreed with his stance that counties should not delay implementing the state’s new conservatorship reform under Senate Bill 43.

There are some good intentions to address the housing needs of individuals with serious mental illness within Prop. 1, and if it came along with an increase in mental health funding I would support it in a heartbeat. Unfortunately it will cut nearly $140 million in annual mental health funding to counties at a time when we need more, not less, in order to meet the growing need in our community.

The State should be shifting other existing funding into housing and solutions that work, not pitting vulnerable populations against each other for a dwindling pot of money.

We don’t need a zero-sum game, we need real leadership. It’s clear Prop. 1 will have devastating effects on San Diego County and the mental health clients we currently serve, and I will not be voting for Tuesday’s resolution to support it.

I encourage you to participate in Tuesday’s meeting by expressing your opinions on whether the county should support or oppose Prop 1.

Joel Anderson represents District 2 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.