Dolphins and their calves at SeaWorld in 2019. Photo courtesy of SeaWorld.

Some around the world are trying to end the practice of marine mammals living in human care. The latest offensive is unfolding in Mexico where the legislature is considering prohibiting attractions that feature animals like dolphins, manatees, and sea lions at aquariums and other parks. The move would also ban allowing animals to engage in the natural behavior of breeding.

The proposal should be a cautionary tale for lawmakers in the U.S. And those south of the border should rethink their strategy.

Although the hearts of supporters may be in the right place, the plan is misguided. The approach will backfire on the conservation efforts responsible for preserving the very species these types of policies are intended to help. Radical animal liberation groups pushing to ban animals in human care clearly do not understand the broader movement aimed at preserving biodiversity and prioritizing the wellbeing of animals.

Modern zoos and aquariums help to facilitate and promote critical conservation efforts that governments and other private actors fail to accomplish on their own. These types of responsibly run institutions are vessels that safely house and help to sustain animals who face huge hurdles in the wild related to the sixth mass extinction.

The mass casualty event is sweeping across the planet — threatening species ranging from small insects to majestic creatures of the deep. Scientists estimate that species are now disappearing at a rate that is 1,000- to 10,000-times quicker than natural rates of extinction. It is going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to prevent a disastrous outcome for the planet and the species who inhabit it.

Marine parks are on the frontline of this war. And handicapping them by levying severe restrictions on breeding programs and other operations would compromise their ability to help bolster populations. Not only are zoos and aquariums a haven from human-driven ecosystem destruction, but they conduct critical research to better understand animal behavior and protect animals in the wild.

The next generation of conservation champions that we are counting on to continue the fight into the future is also on the chopping block.

Hundreds of millions of people — notably children — visit zoos, aquariums, and other parks every year. And when they have the opportunity to visit with animals — whether that be engaging with a manatee or meeting a sea otter — an emotional connection with nature is made that can fuel a lifetime of wildlife and environmental advocacy. After all, you cannot protect what you do not love, and you cannot love what you do not know.

The happiness and health of the animals themselves would also be threatened under Mexico’s proposal — specifically the breeding prohibition.

Dolphins, for example, are social mammals that develop and learn through complex play. In this way, reproduction is not only a normal behavior but yields offspring who enrich the socialization of the dolphin community. Restricting the animals from normal reproductive practices — and subsequent interaction with their offspring — would be detrimental to their physical, social, and cognitive well-being.

The legislation being considered in Mexico is counterproductive. Marine parks have a critical role to play in the conservation movement and their hands should not be tied behind their backs. Mexico policymakers should think twice before implementing the proposal and the U.S. should avoid following in their footsteps.

Kashyap Choksi is the chief operating officer of American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization.