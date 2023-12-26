Nikki Haley at a campaign event in Iowa. Campaign photo

Almost 40 years ago, it was “morning in America” thanks to the California Republican Party and Ronald Reagan.

Today it’s “rot in hell,” as Donald Trump kindly put it in his Christmas social media message, because of the national party’s cult-like embrace of his lies and vendettas.

But California can again be an agent of positive conservative change. Ronald Reagan’s optimistic 1984 campaign slogan resulted in a second term that ended the Cold War and even produced comprehensive immigration reform.

More than any other Republican candidate, Nikki Haley embodies that old Reagan optimism.

“I have always had a deep belief in America. But I know America is better than all of the division and distractions that we have today. And I’m confident that the American people agree. We’re ready. Ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past. And we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future,” Haley said almost a year ago when she began her campaign.

She’s ready to move on and focus on the future while Trump is forever mired in the past. As he put it on Christmas, in characteristic, shouting capital letters, “THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS, TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY.”

Haley’s family was one of those invaders, as was Trump’s more than a century ago, though he wouldn’t admit it.

“I stand before you as the daughter of immigrants, as a proud wife of a combat veteran and as the mom of two amazing children. I’ve served as governor of the great state of South Carolina and as America’s ambassador to the United Nations. And above all else, I’m a grateful American citizen who knows our best days are yet to come,” she said in her first campaign speech.

This is where California comes in. There are more registered Republicans in California than any other state but Texas. In fact, the number of California Republicans exceeds the combined population of the first two caucus and primary states, Iowa and New Hampshire.

Haley could come close to Trump in Iowa, and and win in New Hampshire, but a victory in California on March 5 would go a long way toward truly shaking up the race — and ending the dark, pessimistic era of Trump.

After nearly a decade under the shadow of Trump, the Republican Party could have a standard bearer who embodies the old Reagan tolerance and optimism that unified voters from both sides.

California is clearly a Democratic state, but its Republican minority could help make it “morning in America” again. And maybe launch a winning candidate.

Chris Jennewein is editor and publisher of Times of San Diego.