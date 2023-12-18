Apartments in Mission Valley. Photo by Chris Stone

As the weather cools and San Diego shifts from the bounty of fall to the magic of the holidays, we find ourselves spending more time inside. The shorter days and longer nights, combined with the chilly temperatures, make San Diegans to cozy up with the indoor activities of the season: watching festive movies, building gingerbread houses, holiday baking, and more.

But for many who live in multi-unit housing, being inside is uncomfortable and unhealthy. This is caused by secondhand smoke drifting from neighboring homes. Multi-unit housing communities, including apartments, condos, and other homes that share walls, comprise nearly half (46%) of San Diego’s housing market, and are home to approximately 606,000 San Diego residents.

When residents of neighboring units smoke, it passes through doors, windows, outlets, and open passages into the homes of others. The American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation reports that up to 65% of air is shared between multi-unit homes.

The harm caused by secondhand smoke is well known. Lesser known is the harm caused by thirdhand smoke. Thirdhand smoke is the residue that accumulates from secondhand smoke sticking to walls, furniture, clothing, and carpets. It cannot be wiped away, lingers for years, and continuously releases toxins. Babies and young children are most affected by thirdhand smoke toxicity.

Those who breathe unwanted secondhand smoke in their multi-unit homes are often told to simply move, but this is far easier said than done. The rental vacancy rate in San Diego is 4.3%, meaning the likelihood of finding a new home is very low.

It is also important to note that we have the right to clean air, but there is no constitutional right to smoke. To ask a family with young children or a disabled senior to simply move away if secondhand smoke is affecting them is a very uninformed and dismissive response.

SAY San Diego, a local nonprofit, recently polled San Diego multi-unit housing residents and found an alarming 62% of respondents have been affected by secondhand smoke in their homes. Ninety-two percent agreed that residents need protection from secondhand smoke. The overwhelming majority of respondents, 90%, support a policy making all multi-unit housing communities entirely smoke free, something that has been done in over 100 California jurisdictions.

San Diego has been a longstanding leader in advancing housing and public health policies to protect our communities and neighbors. Considering adopting an ordinance that makes 100% of San Diego’s multi-unit housing properties entirely smoke free is part of the city’s General Plan. Adopting such a policy would be a meaningful addition to the city’s legacy and would protect the 606,000 San Diego residents who call multi-unit housing communities’ home.

For more information or to get involved, contact one of the authors, Mary Badiner, at mbadiner@saysandiego.org, or call 1-800-LUNGUSA.

Mary Badiner is a senior prevention specialist at SAY San Diego and Kesa Bruce is director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in California.