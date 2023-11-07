Students outside a San Diego County school. Courtesy SDCOE

These are increasingly challenging times in education and for our students — especially as targeted school violence and mass shootings occur more frequently across the country — but there are steps we all can take to help.

The pandemic, social and political climate, and proliferation of digital devices have contributed to students feeling overwhelmed, disengaged, and disconnected. At the far end of the spectrum, this disengagement can lead to chronic absenteeism. When we don’t see students in school, we can’t reach out and put our arms around them.

We know many of our youth struggle with depression, anxiety, and other mental health concerns at an elevated rate. California Healthy Kids Survey data — which comes from a confidential survey of school climate and safety, student wellness, and youth resiliency — indicate that more than 30% of our youth are facing bullying and harassment at school. That number increases for members of vulnerable and historically underserved populations.

While the challenges can seem overwhelming, there is comfort in knowing that we can co-create solutions. In San Diego County, we have the experts, we have the tools, and we have the resources to mitigate the risks so we can face the challenges together.

For larger threat issues, we look to partners such as the San Diego division of the FBI, which earlier this year hosted the San Diego School Threat Assessment Conference to share collaborative efforts to identify troubled students and how to get them help before they reach the point of action. We also lean to our district attorney’s office that is committed to reducing the risk of targeted acts of violence in our schools, as evidenced by the 2018 authoring of a county-wide school threat protocol that directs school and law enforcement responses to threats or perceived threats.

The San Diego County Office of Education ensures that training is made available to schools so that educators can learn to prevent violence by identifying and addressing concerning behaviors. More than 160 social workers are serving schools and families in our county, in combination with school counselors and county behavioral health providers.

School safety is more than securing a school site. It starts by building a culture that is inclusive and invested in the well-being of each member of the community. This must be intentionally taught and modeled. Schools across our region are engaged in a variety of practices to support school climate, engagement, and mental health and well-being.

SDCOE is uniquely equipped to support county districts and charter schools in developing and implementing a comprehensive school violence prevention plan that begins with an intentional focus on building and maintaining a positive school climate and culminates with a rigorous threat assessment process.

We need to go beyond inclusion, and make sure our students and families feel like they belong. The more students feel like they belong, the more engaged they become. This is why we work with schools and districts to reach out to chronically absent students. We also provide tools for schools and families to be involved and to address bullying. Having students and families feel physically and psychologically safe helps relieve anxiety and bolsters mental health.

The best way to prevent violence is to prepare. We’re doing that through partnerships with law enforcement, government agencies, and community organizations. We’re also working with our schools to create welcoming school cultures. Now, we need your help. We need community members to be involved. We need families to be active members of the school community, both on and off campus.

Talk to your children about the need to be careful and caring. They need to know what dangers to look out for, and they need to show compassion to their schoolmates and staff. Finally, listen to your child. How are they feeling? What are they telling you? More concerning, what aren’t they telling you?

We all care. All of us must commit to the collective work needed to make sure our schools remain safe and our students have the support they need to face these challenges, survive them, and thrive. It takes the entire community, not just those within campus boundaries.

Dr. Paul Gothold is San Diego County superintendent of schools.