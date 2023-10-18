John Conroy on the street. Image from Serving Seniors video

Frequently when I discuss the San Diego region’s older adult homelessness problem, I provide plenty of facts and numbers to give people the big picture of what we are facing. The statistics are stunning. Thirty percent of San Diego’s population experiencing homelessness is over age 55.

The Serving Seniors Needs Assessment published two years ago offered a wake-up call along with a more precise look at the causes — and solutions — for older adult homelessness. Many of those solutions including shallow rental subsidy programs are being put into place.

Metrics are vital to identifying a problem’s scope. But numbers sometimes lack humanity. Numbers let us pretend homelessness is something that happens to people we don’t know. People who aren’t anything like us.

Let me introduce you to John Conroy.

Conroy was looking forward to retirement after working for 34 years at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. He worked in environmental services.

“I was very active in playing the piano there for administration’s extracurricular activities. I was a labor leader. For the employees in the union, I was on committees. So, I was very active in the job,” recalled Conroy. “I enjoyed it very much. And then I decided to retire early.”

But a sudden loss of housing turned his world upside down.

John and his roommates were evicted one evening after a knock at the door from San Diego Police. His landlord had passed away. The home was sold, but a probate dispute meant his lease was no longer valid. John, his three dogs, and his belonging had nowhere to go. He stuffed what he could into a car and left.

“I became homeless Feb. 16, 2022,” he said. “The support I needed the most was emotional and mental. It was a shock. I had no idea where I was going. My world was being turned upside down.”

He eventually made his way to a local shelter. It was a shocking experience. He felt anxiety about leaving with his belongings every day, and not making it back before curfew. His things were stolen, and he was physically threatened. He left the shelter and described it as a walk of faith, putting his future in God’s hands.

Conroy’s journey finally brought him to Serving Seniors, where caseworker Jazmin Garcia helped him find transitional housing. Conroy credits his faith for keeping him going. He managed to maintain a hopeful and positive attitude no matter how bleak things were.

“Serving Seniors is a healing place: physically, emotionally, mentally, to get people on the right track,” he said. “It gives people the hope they need, because Serving Seniors has charity, love, and compassion and understanding.”

Now safely housed, Conroy volunteers at Serving Seniors to give hope to others who are struggling with homelessness. A talented musician, he enjoys coming into the Serving Seniors Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center to play the piano in the dining room and socialize with others. He once again volunteers his musical talents at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in his free time, reducing stress for patients and staff alike.

People who attended the recent Serving Seniors Sunshine Gala at the Marriott Marquis Resort and Hotel last month were treated to a special performance by Conroy. His medley of classical music and George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” received a standing ovation.

Conroy is among the fortunate individuals who got help quickly. He calls himself a survivor, “like that song by Gloria Gaynor. People need to have hope and a positive message. And that’s what keeps us going.”

He never expected to be homeless, until he was. Now Conroy has the stability and safety he craved. He is a strong advocate today on behalf of older adults experiencing homelessness, hoping to prevent the trauma he experienced affecting others.

“Homelessness will affect all of you regardless of your status, regardless of your sex, your gender, your race, your environment, your job. It doesn’t matter. It can hit home to all of us.” he said. “Never think it can’t. Life is uncertain.”

Paul Downey is CEO of Serving Seniors, a San Diego-based nonprofit that helps seniors in poverty live healthy and fulfilling lives.