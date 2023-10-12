Amy Reichert speaks on election night 2022. Photo by Chris Stone

We need change; progress requires change.

San Diego County is facing a series of existential crises, starting with the homeless catastrophe.

The current special election for the District 4 County Supervisor seat, vacant because of Nathan Fletcher’s resignation, is our chance to get our county, our region, and our lives back.

I am voting for, endorsing, and supporting my friend Amy Reichert.

Amy has been attacked as an anti-vaccine science denier, but that’s not true. I am fully vaccinated and I’m supporting Amy.

Amy is the antithesis of the current political cabal that controls our beloved county and city. Our incumbent public officials reek of cynicism, hypocrisy, and deceit.

These same public officials, through their cruel and inhumane policies and decisions, have taken from our homeless population their dignity and self respect, and have forced the homeless to become con-artists, scammers, shufflers, and far too often, criminals.

The same can be said of our public officials, who have also become con-artists, scammers, and self-dealing shufflers in their own self-created and self-perpetuated political, bureaucratic industrial complex.

Our public officials have completely failed to deliver on their promises and oaths of office to deliver a clean, safe, secure, and healthy environment for the people of our once-great region.

We need new public officials. We need new policies, new people, and a new direction.

Our incumbent public officials have had their chance. They have controlled all the levers of power for years now, and during their reign of error, the quality of our lives has plummeted, and is continuing to deteriorate, on a regular and ongoing basis.

This is all the result of a failure of leadership, which is always the source of either success or failure.

As a start, we need a new public official who represents our needs and interests in San Diego County’s District 4.

We need Amy Reichert because she will provide the leadership, the services, and the enforcement of the rule of law that will return our community to the level of sanity, safety, security, and cleanliness, that we need and deserve.

Amy is not a career politician, unlike the people we need her to replace.

Amy will return our valued and much needed law enforcement to a level of staffing, empowerment, respect and support that we need and deserve.

The election is now. The need is critical, urgent, and immediate. The need is now.

Vote for Amy Reichert for San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 4.

Let’s put an end to the mind-numbing, absurd insanity that is our current political reality.

Things are worse than ever — the numbers prove that.

Cheap words ludicrously proclaiming success are nothing more than hot air.

Our vision is true, spending money is not a metric of success.

Enough of the current passing of laws and ordinances, filled with endless caveats and excuses, that are worthless, toothless, gutless, and useless.

We want, need, and deserve results.

We want an end to the chaos, anarchy, and misery.

We want and need Amy Reichert now.

Vote !!!

Bill Walton is a former NBA basketball player and Hall of Fame member. He is a native of San Diego and a supporter of the Sunbreak Ranch and Take Back San Diego, all-volunteer efforts to end the homeless crisis.