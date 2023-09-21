A ceremonial dance during the celebration of California Native American Day at the Capitol in 2019. Courtesy photo

As the chair of the California Native American Legislative Caucus and the first Native American assemblymember in the California state legislature, I am deeply committed to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of our state’s Native American communities.

I am thrilled to commend the county of San Diego and the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad and Oceanside for the recent proclamation to recognize California Native American Day on Friday. This meaningful step not only honors the invaluable contributions of Native Americans throughout history but also signifies a united effort toward fostering understanding, respect, and unity among all Californians.

The decision to acknowledge California Native American Day resonates deeply with me, as it reflects a commitment to amplifying the voices and stories of Native American people. Our heritage, our traditions, and our resilience have often been overshadowed or overlooked.

This recognition is not just a momentary gesture; it is a testament to the ongoing advocacy work that we have been dedicated to. It underscores the significance of acknowledging the historical injustices faced by Native American communities and the imperative of working together to address the challenges that persist.

Through this proclamation, San Diego-area governments are setting an example for other municipalities to follow suit, sparking a movement toward embracing the cultural diversity that defines our great state.

California Native American Day raises awareness that California Native Americans are not only part of our history but also neighbors, elected officials, and even astronauts. Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki Round Indian Valley Tribe, was the first indigenous woman from NASA to go to space.

Together, we can inspire change, uplift marginalized voices, and pave the way for a more inclusive society. These proclamations are not just about acknowledging a day; they’re about acknowledging a history, a culture, and a shared commitment to a better future. I am honored to stand alongside San Diego County and the Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Oceanside in this endeavor and look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will undoubtedly have on our communities.

California Native American Day is observed this year on Sept. 22 and yearly on the fourth Friday of September.

Education and advocacy for California’s first people must continue. More than 25 bills dealing with Native American education, foster youth, mental health access, and other issues affecting basic civil rights, health, and welfare have been signed.

They include:

AB 3099 signed in 2020 to increase communication and coordination among state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to combat the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people.

signed in 2020 to increase communication and coordination among state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to combat the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people. AB 873 signed in 2021 to assist tribal courts protect tribal foster youth.

signed in 2021 to assist tribal courts protect tribal foster youth. AB 855 signed in 2021 to create the first Native American paid holiday for California’s state and local court employees.

signed in 2021 to create the first Native American paid holiday for California’s state and local court employees. AB 945 signed in 2021 reinforced Native American rights to wear tribal regalia at high school graduation ceremonies.

signed in 2021 reinforced Native American rights to wear tribal regalia at high school graduation ceremonies. AB 923 signed in 2022 to encourage the state and its agencies to consult on a government-to-government basis with the tribes.

signed in 2022 to encourage the state and its agencies to consult on a government-to-government basis with the tribes. AB 1703 signed in 2022 to create the American Indian Education Act to encourage school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools to engage with their local tribes to improve Native American classrooms.

signed in 2022 to create the American Indian Education Act to encourage school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools to engage with their local tribes to improve Native American classrooms. AB 44 , current legislation, to grant tribal governments and tribal courts access to the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System to increase public safety on reservations.

, current legislation, to grant tribal governments and tribal courts access to the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System to increase public safety on reservations. AB 2022 signed in 2022 prohibits the use of a slur for female Native Americans as a name for geographic features and places within the State of California

Assemblymember James C. Ramos represents the 45th Assembly District in San Bernardino County and chairs the California Native American Legislative Caucus.