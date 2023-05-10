A police officer outside El Cajon Valley High School. File photo by Chris Stone

School shootings have become an all too common occurrence in the United States. From Columbine to Parkland to Uvalde the tragedy of school shootings has left many communities devastated and families grieving.

The reality is San Diego-area schools are not as safe as we would like to believe. While some may argue that school shootings are rare, the fact remains that even one shooting is too many.

While there is no single way to prevent a school shooting, there are ways to make it harder for a shooter to access a campus. However, many San Diego County public school campuses continue to remain openly accessible to anyone at any time, putting our children, teachers and school staff at risk.

It is crucial that we take action now to ensure that our public school campuses are as secure as possible. While there are those who argue that such measures are unnecessary or even harmful, the fact remains that ensuring the safety of our children must be the top priority for all of us.

The good news is that there are ways to help minimize the risks, and a good start is to increase the presence of school police and security personnel. School police officers and security guards can act as a deterrent to potential criminals.

As another basic step, school districts need to install fencing to limit access to the campus. Fencing can act as a physical barrier that helps prevent unauthorized access to the school, making it more difficult for outsiders to enter the campus and potentially cause harm.

A fence can help channel visitors and students through designated entry and exit points, which can make it easier for school staff to monitor who is coming and going. A fence can also act as a visual deterrent to a potential shooter who may be considering breaking into the school.

Fencing is not a foolproof solution to security challenges, and there may be potential drawbacks and concerns, such as cost, aesthetics, and accessibility. However, for many schools, a fence can be an effective tool in enhancing security and improving the overall safety of students and staff.

Monitoring students’ social media posts is also important. The Chicago Public Schools have begun this practice to watch for signs of potential violence and alert police. Other steps include mental health support and crisis response planning. When it comes to keeping our children safe, we need to involve all stakeholders, including elected officials and community members, in the decision-making process.

School is meant to be a place where children can learn, grow, and develop into responsible adults. However, schools are no longer the safe havens they once were. The threat of violence can cause anxiety, fear and stress among students and staff members. This can lead to a decline in academic performance, absenteeism, and even a higher dropout rate.

Ensuring that schools are secure can help alleviate these fears and create a sense of security for students and staff. When students feel safe, they are more likely to attend school, be engaged in their education and perform better academically.

Parents expect their children to be safe when they send them to school, and it is the responsibility of school districts and the boards that oversee them to ensure that they are. By implementing security measures, schools can reassure parents that their children are safe while on campus.

Mark Powell has a master’s degree in educational counseling and is former vice president of the San Diego County Board of Education. He has been a reserve officer with the San Diego Police Department, a teacher and a public-school administrator.