A homeless man sleeps in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Repeated news headlines about the seemingly unrelenting growth in the number of San Diego County residents experiencing homelessness seem discouraging. Even without the monthly count data rising, residents and business owners see the human distress on our sidewalks and in our parks.

As quickly as a small piece of the puzzle adds to our available housing, people who successfully find housing are replaced by an even larger number of new people without housing.

After nearly three decades working to address the needs of adults 55 and older in San Diego County experiencing homelessness, our team at Serving Seniors could easily join the ranks of fellow citizens who are frustrated. Instead, we see reason for optimism thanks to a shift in thinking about our public policy, and new initiatives now underway reconsidering the best methods for dealing with this societal issue.

In her 2023 State of the County address earlier this month, new Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas highlighted new programs aimed at preventing economic-based homelessness. “We have a homeless epidemic in San Diego, and we must work together to address it,” she noted. “The hard truth is, there are nearly 100,000 families living on less than $35,000 a year, add they are a paycheck away from being homeless.”

Starting this year, the county is accepting applications for a new shallow rental subsidy pilot program. The program is based on findings from the 2021 Serving Seniors Needs Assessment. More than half of older adults surveyed by Serving Seniors reported that an additional $300 or less per month would make the difference between being housed and homeless.

Program participants will receive $500 monthly to help prevent economic-based homelessness. To apply for this rental subsidy, individuals who meet the criteria should email their full name and contact information to HSEC-OHS.HHSA@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 619-980-4168. Application assistance and translation services are available.

Participant requirements include a household income at or below 50% of the area median income and using more than half their income for housing; a lease or rental agreement and landlord willing to participate in the program; and not be receiving any other rental subsidies.

The shallow rental subsidy approach prevents homelessness, saves money, and is far more humane. Estimates provided by county staff for emergency shelter operating costs including services range between $2,500 to $6,000 per month depending on services offered.

In addition to this shift toward prevention, leaders and funders agree on the need for age-friendly shelters and dedicated shelters for seniors to accommodate aging and mobility issues. The city of San Diego leased a 34-room hotel on Pacific Highway and successfully converted it into a non-congregate shelter to help aid people over 50 years old experiencing homelessness.

Serving Seniors recently opened and is now operating the new Senior Landing Bridge Shelter on Pacific Highway in collaboration with the city, which purchased the hotel property late last year. It provides 33 rooms of stable, safe lodging for older adults experiencing homelessness who are awaiting permanent housing placement. These units join 30 transitional units Serving Seniors leases at the Sara Frances, a single room occupancy residence.

This is an excellent start toward cost-effective housing solutions along with stabilization programs like the county’s shallow rental subsidy proposal. We’re grateful to Vargas for shining a spotlight on this issue, and to Supervisors Joel Anderson and Terra Lawson-Remer who developed the shallow rental subsidy pilot program.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, and city staff also deserve our praise for taking the Needs Assessment recommendations and acting on them with initiatives like the Senior Landing Bridge Shelter.

Vargas and her colleagues are looking at the potential for updating our region’s senior centers, offering additional prevention measures and services like the Serving Seniors Gary and Mary West Wellness Center. The creation of a countywide network of similar centers is extremely encouraging.

Yes, affordable housing is the end goal, but in San Diego development has always been a difficult proposition. People need help now. Shallow rental subsidy programs and other resources targeting older adult homelessness can help people quickly.

From a taxpayer perspective, subsidies are far more cost-effective than street clean-ups. From a humanitarian standpoint, Serving Seniors sees these efforts as a must. We have a golden opportunity to address easily preventable problems through targeted leveraging of existing resources.

We’re encouraged by these developments in 2023. Long-term solutions begin with recognition of the problem, a thorough assessment of causes, and the formation of solutions targeted toward those specific causes.

Paul Downey is CEO of Serving Seniors, a San Diego-based nonprofit that helps seniors in poverty live healthy and fulfilling lives.